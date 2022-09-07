Intermediate Business Analyst at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

To extract, define, structure and transform business and user requirements and associated business processes into a business system representation (business solution model) to support the design, development and qualification of solution systems. Solution systems are typically deployed in existing operational environments and more than often, in a system-of-systems context. To this end, models are required to clearly contextualize solutions in these wider external environments.

This role also requires the ability to apply best practice business analysis during all phases of the project lifecycle and will include performing detailed requirements analysis, and documenting processes and requirements. The business analyst will join the project team and work alongside other business analysts.

Responsibilities/Tasks

Establish and maintain a trustful and engaged relationship with stakeholders through effective communication, expectation management, collaboration and positive engagement.

Conduct data gathering and analysis to understand business requirements by utilising your knowledge, skills and abilities to problem solve information problems and requirements.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Direct the course of information elicitation engagements with stakeholders in a semi-structured and formally structured manner (individual stakeholders and small groups).

Keep detailed notes of requirements engagement sessions (also in assisting senior BA’s who may lead larger, more open-ended requirements sessions) and use this to inform/verify accuracy of requirements captured.

Capture and/or change requirements in Enterprise Architect (EA) according to methodologies, standards and guidelines. This may include capturing and documenting of Change Proposals (ECPs).

Prepare and maintain project documentation and artefacts

Audit requirements accuracy and completeness of built systems by executing the software and comparing actual system behaviour with a specified behaviour. Provide feedback to the principal and senior BA(s) on the project/system as to discrepancies found.

Assist in presenting captured requirements to stakeholders and ensure accurate information is timeously available to team leads.

Assist in the prioritisation of requirements for implementation, collaborating with other BA’s, Project Managers and Systems Engineers.

Assist in systems analysis efforts, including the modelling of processes, data, rules and messages underlying the intended functional behaviour of the system to be constructed.

Gain and grow domain knowledge within a customs context

Gain an understanding of operational aspects of enterprise systems (e.g. performance, exception management, business continuity) that have impact on system behaviours.

Excellent documentation skills.

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Qualification support

Assist in representing client requirements throughout all phases of SDLC.

Assist in the test analysis and production of test cases to cover all requirements.

Perform tests on built systems as part of the Interfront testing efforts.

Gain and grow in understanding of requirements verification and validation efforts, including test analysis, test coverage, requirements traceability.

Product Transition support

Assist in the drafting of user manuals/guides for Interfront systems.

Assist in the preparation and delivery of user training and/or training materials on built Interfront systems.

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics or Information Systems.

Business Analysis DiplomaCertification

3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions

Engage with stakeholders to elicit and facilitate discussions/workshops to understand requirements

Ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Requirements analysis and modelling using UML methods

Perform formal presentations to the client and team (UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Devs, PM)

Good understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, from initiation and Requirements management, until the transition into the target operational environment.

Good working experience in developing and applying UML models (preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or similar)

Knowledge of Software testing/QA

Knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis (an advantage)

Personal Profile

Advanced analytical, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Ability to deal with high complexity and integrate information.

Good general communication skills (presentation, written, verbal).

Ability to communicate with multiple stakeholders

Excellent documentation skills.

High relationship awareness and well-developed self-management.

Quick learner.

Self-starter.

Ability to work and collaborate in a multidisciplinary team (UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Devs, PM

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Software Testing

QA

Functional Point Measurement

