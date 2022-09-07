IT Business Analyst/BA (contract – remote work) TB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID may apply

3 to 4 month contract

100% remote work

Must have internet, own laptop and cell phone

5 years BA experience required in global IT environment

Context / background to the work:

The Solution Delivery team is responsible to deliver any IT demand for the business units in the AF region. This spans across Applications and Infrastructure requests.

All demand requests are managed from the central office located in Johannesburg and are initiated with current state assessments and business requirements gathering.

This is done remotely unless identified as complex and needing face-to-face sessions with stakeholders at the sites.

This role will report to the Supt. Applications and Infrastructure projects.

The role is required to engage with global SME’s to ensure any solutions proposed are in line with RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.

Document Functional requirements for solutions to be implemented. The role is also expected to perform the following activities during Project execution – Design QC, Testing, Post implementation support and embedding.

Primary Role:

Familiarise oneself with the Business units and IT landscape.

Perform current state assessments and document business requirements for new demand requests.

Engage with SME’s to align solutions with RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.

Engage with business SME’s to validate fit to business unit landscape.

Present proposals/Functional specifications to stakeholders and obtain sign off.

Work with Project Manager during definition phase.

Perform assigned project execution activities – Design QC, Testing, Post Implementation support, Embedding.

Description of services required of contractor:Key deliverables expected during the SOW period are to perform the Business Analyses functions as defined above across new IT demand requests and projects in execution:

RBM Weighbridge Modernisation Project

QMM Opsdata Implementation

QMM Access Control Upgrade

QMM MSP PDS implementation

Key outcomes expected of contractor:

Proposals received as per agreed demand timelines.

Solutions proposed meet the RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.

Functional specifications meet the business requirement.

All execution activities meet the agreed schedule timelines.

Minimum Requirements

Business Analysis certification

Work experience in the mining industry huge advantage

