IT Business Analyst/BA (contract – remote work) TB at Mediro ICT

- Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID may apply
- 3 to 4 month contract
- 100% remote work
- Must have internet, own laptop and cell phone
- 5 years BA experience required in global IT environment
- E-mail CV and expected rate per hour to [Email Address Removed]
Context / background to the work:
- The Solution Delivery team is responsible to deliver any IT demand for the business units in the AF region. This spans across Applications and Infrastructure requests.
- All demand requests are managed from the central office located in Johannesburg and are initiated with current state assessments and business requirements gathering.
- This is done remotely unless identified as complex and needing face-to-face sessions with stakeholders at the sites.
- This role will report to the Supt. Applications and Infrastructure projects.
- The role is required to engage with global SME’s to ensure any solutions proposed are in line with RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.
- Document Functional requirements for solutions to be implemented. The role is also expected to perform the following activities during Project execution – Design QC, Testing, Post implementation support and embedding.
Primary Role:
- Familiarise oneself with the Business units and IT landscape.
- Perform current state assessments and document business requirements for new demand requests.
- Engage with SME’s to align solutions with RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.
- Engage with business SME’s to validate fit to business unit landscape.
- Present proposals/Functional specifications to stakeholders and obtain sign off.
- Work with Project Manager during definition phase.
- Perform assigned project execution activities – Design QC, Testing, Post Implementation support, Embedding.
Description of services required of contractor:Key deliverables expected during the SOW period are to perform the Business Analyses functions as defined above across new IT demand requests and projects in execution:
- RBM Weighbridge Modernisation Project
- QMM Opsdata Implementation
- QMM Access Control Upgrade
- QMM MSP PDS implementation
Key outcomes expected of contractor:
- Proposals received as per agreed demand timelines.
- Solutions proposed meet the RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.
- Functional specifications meet the business requirement.
- All execution activities meet the agreed schedule timelines.
Minimum Requirements
- Business Analysis certification
- 5 years’ BA experience in a global IT environment
- Work experience in the mining industry huge advantage