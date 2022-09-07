IT Business Analyst/BA (contract – remote work) TB at Mediro ICT

Sep 7, 2022

  • Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID may apply
  • 3 to 4 month contract
  • 100% remote work
  • Must have internet, own laptop and cell phone
  • 5 years BA experience required in global IT environment
  • E-mail CV and expected rate per hour to [Email Address Removed]

Context / background to the work:

  • The Solution Delivery team is responsible to deliver any IT demand for the business units in the AF region. This spans across Applications and Infrastructure requests.
  • All demand requests are managed from the central office located in Johannesburg and are initiated with current state assessments and business requirements gathering.
  • This is done remotely unless identified as complex and needing face-to-face sessions with stakeholders at the sites.
  • This role will report to the Supt. Applications and Infrastructure projects.
  • The role is required to engage with global SME’s to ensure any solutions proposed are in line with RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.
  • Document Functional requirements for solutions to be implemented. The role is also expected to perform the following activities during Project execution – Design QC, Testing, Post implementation support and embedding.

Primary Role:

  • Familiarise oneself with the Business units and IT landscape.
  • Perform current state assessments and document business requirements for new demand requests.
  • Engage with SME’s to align solutions with RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.
  • Engage with business SME’s to validate fit to business unit landscape.
  • Present proposals/Functional specifications to stakeholders and obtain sign off.
  • Work with Project Manager during definition phase.
  • Perform assigned project execution activities – Design QC, Testing, Post Implementation support, Embedding.

Description of services required of contractor:Key deliverables expected during the SOW period are to perform the Business Analyses functions as defined above across new IT demand requests and projects in execution:

  • RBM Weighbridge Modernisation Project
  • QMM Opsdata Implementation
  • QMM Access Control Upgrade
  • QMM MSP PDS implementation

Key outcomes expected of contractor:

  • Proposals received as per agreed demand timelines.
  • Solutions proposed meet the RT Architectural and Cyber Security standards.
  • Functional specifications meet the business requirement.
  • All execution activities meet the agreed schedule timelines.

Minimum Requirements

  • Business Analysis certification
  • 5 years’ BA experience in a global IT environment
  • Work experience in the mining industry huge advantage

