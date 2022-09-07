IT Coordinator

We are looking for a skilled IT coordinator who will maintain our information technology systems. The IT coordinator will provide an efficient and effective co-ordination role within the team e.g processes ,function, customer satisfaction requiring some guidance or direction from the supervisor.

An IT coordinator must be knowledgeable in software, hardware and networks. The ideal candidate must be a critical thinker and problem-solver with great attention to detail. Effective communication skills, both written and verbal is required.

Responsibilities:

Provides accurate and detailed reporting as relevant to the role

Supports the team with assistance on overflow work that arises to ensure effective delivery to business

Ensures that calls are answered effectively and assigned correctly to achieve adherence to the SLA

Monitor SLA levels and open calls that are breaching thresholds or have been paused. To ensure SLA levels are met, and calls do not become dormant.

Re-allocation of tickets to correct persons where necessary

Ensuring staffing levels are sufficient in relevant area’s to support business needs.

Organizes workload to ensure deadlines are met, schedules work assignments in order of priority, urgency and date received

Coordinate IT support activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to IT policies

Receive, sort and distribute IT equipment

Track stocks of IT supplies and place orders when necessary

Act as link between end users and higher level support

Requirements:

1 – 3 years’ experience as IT coordinator or similar role

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (Advanced Excel etc.)

Understanding of help desk support

Excellent reporting skills. Ability to gather and analyse statistical data and generate reports

Knowledge of planning and scheduling/rostering techniques

Basic understanding of IT systems and applications

Qualifications

Matric

Tertiary education (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

About The Employer:

