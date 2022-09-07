IT Service Delivery Manager

Sep 7, 2022

Experienced IT Service Delivery Manager

Office based role in Sandton

Must come from a background in one of the following:

  • Digital Identity
  • Biometrics
  • Government
  • Security
  • Banking

You will bring your expertise in:

  • The definition of IT maintenance strategies,
  • The establishment and validation of associated IT related quotes,
  • Optimization and adjustment if needed of the strategy in place,
  • Maintain customer satisfaction (keeping the associated KPIs – production throughput, scrap rate…),
  • Budget management: monitoring of maintenance budgets,
  • Management of the teams on the field (subcontractors or third-party maintainers),
  • The animation of internal and external meetings (Client) and generally, you ensure the communication on the activity of maintenance projects.

The job holder should have management, technical, communication, interpersonal skills

  • Management Skills
  • Able to manage and organize
  • Crisis management
  • SLA management
  • Able to anticipate
  • Technical activities follow up
  • ITIL process knowledge/certification
  • Technical skills
  • Technical experience on solutions providing complex system
  • Understand and take ownership of client requirements, technical specifications and architecture documentation
  • Ability to understand and analyze Client requirements/needs in order to validate the solution put forward by the technical support team
  • Ability to translate Client requirement/needs into technical requirements and validate the solutions proposed by the technical support team
  • Able to add value onto technical reports
  • Advanced knowledge of project management tools MS Office, MS Project….
  • Knowledgeable on Client support management tools (CRM….)
  • Communication skills
  • Able to efficiently communicate
  • Able to work as a team
  • Service quality and client satisfaction oriented
  • Soft skills
  • Engaged and focused towards the best possible outcome within the standards of quality, security and on time delivery
  • Able to properly express herself/himself in customer environment, good presentation and ability to relate to our customers.
  • Service Delivery oriented
  • Analytical skills, thorough mindset
  • AutonomyExcellent reporting in English (verbal and writing). French – nice to have

Educational & professional background

Experience:- Advanced training with a minimum of 5 years experiences in project management and / or operations management with external subcontracting.- Experienced in implementing or operating of complex systems with demanding client requirements.

Education Level:- Engineer Diploma (Specialty in Industrial maintenance or ICT)- ITIL certifications qualification would be a plus

Desired Skills:

  • IT service delivery
  • Biometric
  • Digital Identity
  • Government

