Experienced IT Service Delivery Manager
Office based role in Sandton
Must come from a background in one of the following:
- Digital Identity
- Biometrics
- Government
- Security
- Banking
You will bring your expertise in:
- The definition of IT maintenance strategies,
- The establishment and validation of associated IT related quotes,
- Optimization and adjustment if needed of the strategy in place,
- Maintain customer satisfaction (keeping the associated KPIs – production throughput, scrap rate…),
- Budget management: monitoring of maintenance budgets,
- Management of the teams on the field (subcontractors or third-party maintainers),
- The animation of internal and external meetings (Client) and generally, you ensure the communication on the activity of maintenance projects.
The job holder should have management, technical, communication, interpersonal skills
- Management Skills
- Able to manage and organize
- Crisis management
- SLA management
- Able to anticipate
- Technical activities follow up
- ITIL process knowledge/certification
- Technical skills
- Technical experience on solutions providing complex system
- Understand and take ownership of client requirements, technical specifications and architecture documentation
- Ability to understand and analyze Client requirements/needs in order to validate the solution put forward by the technical support team
- Ability to translate Client requirement/needs into technical requirements and validate the solutions proposed by the technical support team
- Able to add value onto technical reports
- Advanced knowledge of project management tools MS Office, MS Project….
- Knowledgeable on Client support management tools (CRM….)
- Communication skills
- Able to efficiently communicate
- Able to work as a team
- Service quality and client satisfaction oriented
- Soft skills
- Engaged and focused towards the best possible outcome within the standards of quality, security and on time delivery
- Able to properly express herself/himself in customer environment, good presentation and ability to relate to our customers.
- Service Delivery oriented
- Analytical skills, thorough mindset
- AutonomyExcellent reporting in English (verbal and writing). French – nice to have
Educational & professional background
Experience:- Advanced training with a minimum of 5 years experiences in project management and / or operations management with external subcontracting.- Experienced in implementing or operating of complex systems with demanding client requirements.
Education Level:- Engineer Diploma (Specialty in Industrial maintenance or ICT)- ITIL certifications qualification would be a plus
Desired Skills:
- IT service delivery
- Biometric
- Digital Identity
- Government