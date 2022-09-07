IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Experienced IT Service Delivery Manager

Office based role in Sandton

Must come from a background in one of the following:

Digital Identity

Biometrics

Government

Security

Banking

You will bring your expertise in:

The definition of IT maintenance strategies,

The establishment and validation of associated IT related quotes,

Optimization and adjustment if needed of the strategy in place,

Maintain customer satisfaction (keeping the associated KPIs – production throughput, scrap rate…),

Budget management: monitoring of maintenance budgets,

Management of the teams on the field (subcontractors or third-party maintainers),

The animation of internal and external meetings (Client) and generally, you ensure the communication on the activity of maintenance projects.

The job holder should have management, technical, communication, interpersonal skills

Management Skills

Able to manage and organize

Crisis management

SLA management

Able to anticipate

Technical activities follow up

ITIL process knowledge/certification

Technical skills

Technical experience on solutions providing complex system

Understand and take ownership of client requirements, technical specifications and architecture documentation

Ability to understand and analyze Client requirements/needs in order to validate the solution put forward by the technical support team

Ability to translate Client requirement/needs into technical requirements and validate the solutions proposed by the technical support team

Able to add value onto technical reports

Advanced knowledge of project management tools MS Office, MS Project….

Knowledgeable on Client support management tools (CRM….)

Communication skills

Able to efficiently communicate

Able to work as a team

Service quality and client satisfaction oriented

Soft skills

Engaged and focused towards the best possible outcome within the standards of quality, security and on time delivery

Able to properly express herself/himself in customer environment, good presentation and ability to relate to our customers.

Service Delivery oriented

Analytical skills, thorough mindset

AutonomyExcellent reporting in English (verbal and writing). French – nice to have

Educational & professional background

Experience:- Advanced training with a minimum of 5 years experiences in project management and / or operations management with external subcontracting.- Experienced in implementing or operating of complex systems with demanding client requirements.

Education Level:- Engineer Diploma (Specialty in Industrial maintenance or ICT)- ITIL certifications qualification would be a plus

Desired Skills:

IT service delivery

Biometric

Digital Identity

Government

