IT Systems Test Analyst – Gauteng Allen’s Nek

The purpose of this role is to fulfil a Test Analyst function as an IT Systems Test Analyst for the Lines of Business Systems. This includes the Administration Systems (AS), Mobile Applications and Integrations to AS, Corporate Websites and Integrations to AS & Ancillary Systems and Integrations to AS. The position needs to understand all of the LEZA Group Business Processes & Functions as well as the Administration Systems and Operational Digital Stack in detail as the role requires to test all developmental tasks in accordance with business requirements accurately, to design and execute test cases (Manual & Automated), do bug tracking, and integrate testing methodologies. The role does require occasional afterhours work or working on a weekend, depending on Project timelines.

You will be responsible for:

Primary responsibilities (Projects):

Design test plans, test cases/scenarios, scripts, and /or procedures for Manual and Automated testing.

Implement and Provide input for Test Plans.

Document and maintain all test plans/test cases & scenarios.

Perform test implementations within all test cycles.

Document, monitor & report all bugs discovered during testing & resolve issues with the development team.

Log all relevant user and or system issues on Jira (Support & Maintenance Tracking Tool)

Review Test Cases (TC) /scenarios performed by other team members.

Produce test evaluation reports.

Provide support to end users during the UAT phase & manage UAT sign off.

Involvement where applicable in various projects within Technology and/or Project Management Office.

Identify and present opportunities to enhance technological relevance within the business (this includes the introduction of new technologies/new product developments).

Assist in maintaining and continuously improving the Automated Testing Methodology

Training and Managing Interns

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Secondary responsibilities (Business Support):

Log all relevant user and or system issues on Jira (Support & Maintenance Tracking Tool)

Management & resolution of support and maintenance requests/tasks related to the Line of Business & Ancillary Systems.

Attend to system user queries and resolves system user complaints in line with business requirements.

Test all allocated support development issues before sending to users for final testing and sign-off.

Perform training on Process and/or System Functionality to Superusers

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Relevant Degree/Diploma preferable – BSC or BCom.

Relevant formal qualification in line with the role of a Test Analyst or Systems Tester or equivalent qualification.

ISTQB qualification advantageous.

Minimum of 5 years’ recent experience in system testing.

Technical knowledge ideal.

Relevant Financial Services Industry knowledge and experience would be an advantage.

Experience in API testing would be an advantage.

Experience in Web and Mobile Application testing would be an advantage.

Experience in automated testing would be an advantage.

Experience in using the JIRA software tool would be an advantage.

Skills and Competencies Required:

In-depth understanding of business processes and products essential.

Ability to understand business and functional requirements.

Agile Methodology (Kanban), SDLC and vendor management experience advantageous.

Must have strong analytical and investigating skills.

Must thrive on challenges and be a creative problem-solver and logical/practical thinker.

A positive attitude and high energy levels is essential, a ‘can do’ personality is key.

Must be self-motivated and have the ability to work independently.

Resilience essential.

Must be a quick learner and grasp concepts quickly; must be able to learn through application.

Clear communication style, both written and verbal.

Ability to perform well under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Client services orientated.

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost.

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement.

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Must have valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Able to work remotely or from the office.

Desired Skills:

Design Test Plans

Test Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

LEZA/LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LEZA is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

Legal Policy

Funeral Plan

