Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 7, 2022

Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a Java Fullstack Developer to join their team.

The Senior Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Service.

The successful candidate will have the below experience:

  • 5+ Years Java
  • Ecommerce experience
  • Python will also be highly beneficial
  • WEB API’s
  • Angular 2 (4+)
  • RESTful services
  • Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
  • Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana
  • UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
  • Experience with material design is a plus
  • Attention to detail for UI design
  • Understanding large scale system
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies
  • Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy

Preferred Experience with some of the following:

  • Apache Hadoop,
  • Spark,
  • Hive,
  • Kafka,
  • ZooKeeper,
  • HBase,
  • Linux,
  • Bash,
  • Strom
  • Version control tools,
  • Continuous integration tools

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

