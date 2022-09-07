Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a Java Fullstack Developer to join their team.
The Senior Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Service.
The successful candidate will have the below experience:
- 5+ Years Java
- Ecommerce experience
- Python will also be highly beneficial
- WEB API’s
- Angular 2 (4+)
- RESTful services
- Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
- Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana
- UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
- Experience with material design is a plus
- Attention to detail for UI design
- Understanding large scale system
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy
Preferred Experience with some of the following:
- Apache Hadoop,
- Spark,
- Hive,
- Kafka,
- ZooKeeper,
- HBase,
- Linux,
- Bash,
- Strom
- Version control tools,
- Continuous integration tools
Apply now for more information!!
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree