Network Security Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A fantastic Opportunity for a Network and Security Architect Team Lead has presented itself. The successful candidate will be addressing technical aspects and must have the capability to perform security and network reviews and analyzing risks and addressing contingency planning. Location:

Pretoria

Hybrid working Model

Qualification:- BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications- ITIL certification.- Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)- CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)- CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)

Core Experience Required:- Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering.- Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.- Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)- Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and methods.- Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application architectures.- Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods.- Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s- System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.- Expertise with mobile and malicious code.- Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.- Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs

Role Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:- Lead, supervise, mentor, and motivate the network and security teams.- Create an environment of trust, creative thinking, cohesive team effort and constant improvement.- Provide the team with a vision of network and security related project objectives and deliverables.- Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation, and defining, documenting, and enforcing system standards- Design and implement new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.- Maximize network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages and scheduling upgrades.- Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.- Performing business continuity operations and data backups when required.- Configure routing and switching equipment, IP voice services and firewalls.- Provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers.- Undertake capacity management and audit of IP addressing and hosted devices within data centers.- Liaise with project management teams, engineers and service desk agents on a regular basis.- Troubleshoots network access problems and implements network security policies and procedures.- Ensures network (LAN/WAN, telecommunications, and voice) security access and protects against unauthorized access, modification, or destruction.- Develop and implement information network and security plans and policies.- Develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.- Develop or implement tools to assist in detection, prevention, and analysis of security threats.- Conduct awareness training of the workforce on information network and security standards, policies, and best practices.- Installation and use of firewalls, virtual private networks, data encryption and other security products and procedures.- Conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.- Monitor networks and systems for security breaches, using software that detects intrusions and anomalous system behavior.- Investigate security breaches.- Lead incident response, including steps to minimize the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.

