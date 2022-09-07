Panda addresses male suicide crisis in SA

Suicide prevention week, which runs from 4-10 September, highlights the high suicide rate in the country.

According to a World Population Review study, South Africa ranks 10th in global suicide rates, and according to the World Health Organisation, men are four times more likely to commit suicide than women.

Of the 13 774 suicides reported in South Africa in 2019, 10 861 were men, while 2 913 were women. These figures reveal that South Africa needs urgent intervention and resources to support everyone, but especially males, to curb stigma and navigate mental health burdens.

Clinical psychologist Allan Sweidan, co-CEO and co-founder of the Panda app that provides access to affordable mental health and wellness support, says: “While our app is for anyone looking for mental health support, fewer men seek help or support.

“It is also estimated that a third of South Africans will suffer from a mental health issue at some time in their lives. We therefore dedicated our time and resources to develop the Panda app to give those seeking help a safe space to open up and receive the support they need when they need it,” he adds.

It’s no secret that men and women differ in communicating their feelings and finding healthy ways to deal with mental health-related challenges they face. For men, the expectation is all too often that being ’emotional’ or seeking psychological or psychiatric help is considered ‘unmanly’. “Boys don’t cry” is a phrase taught from a young age, and those who do are often teased or bullied.

Local rappers HHP and Riky Rick, who took their lives in 2018 and 2021, and the more recent death by suicide of well-respected actor Patrick Shai earlier this year are tragic, high-profile cases of men who seemingly viewed taking their lives as the only option available to them at the time.

In addition to suicide, other adverse effects that result from this stigma among men include an increased risk of substance abuse, gender-based violence, and higher instances of road rage and bullying. These consequences inevitably contribute to South Africa’s significant social challenges, including toxic masculinity.

There is no simple solution to address this crisis. Getting men to seek help while at the same time changing society’s perceptions about mental health takes constant work, says Jacob Tema, a ‘Rays of Hope’ social worker specialising in gender-based violence interventions in Alexandra township.

“Interventions like our anger management programme, specifically aimed at young boys and teens in our township community, is a preventative approach we are proactively using to address issues like toxic masculinity,” says Tema. “If we work with these boys from an early age, we hope to create a more enabling and accepting environment for them once they become men to deal with their anger, grief, pain, depression and anxiety in less destructive ways.

Sweidan adds: “Being able to use a smartphone to find mental health support for issues you may be experiencing or set up a one-on-one session with a professional discreetly is a valuable tool that digital innovation enables.”

Addressing the realities men face in South Africa, and the tragic consequences culminating in the tragic rate of suicide, requires a multi-faceted approach targeted not just at society’s youngest males, but also at the genuine need of men to find a better way forward. Using the digital tools that are increasingly at our disposal is a significant part of this.