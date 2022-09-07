Power BI Consultant at RecruiTech – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Fantastic opportunity to work for an international company remotely on international projects exists for a super talented Power BI Consultant.

Responsibilities and Functions:

Understand and evaluate customers’ business and Business Intelligence requirements

Develop and deploy innovative, high quality Business Intelligence solutions at customer site

Project manage the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions from customer engagement to post-implementation support.

Identify source data, source systems and data mapping required to deliver the Business Intelligence layer (solution).

Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders

Advise customers on options available for display and analysis of information

Proactively identify potential BI solutions within the existing client systems

Negotiate project scope with customers

Present BI solutions to business users

Customer training on specific BI Solution

Maintain customer BI solutions

Install BI software at Customer sites

Design BI Solutions that are creative, flexible, scalable and re-usable based on best practice themes and guidelines

Deliver BI projects on time, within budget and at high quality

Experience & Skills:

Tertiary qualification

At least 3 years’ experience as a BI Developer/ Consultant

Power BI & SAS/ SSAS

Excellent numerical ability

Project Management experience

Experience with BI tools

Strong SQL & excel skills

Strong data modelling skills

Consulting experience an advantage

Key Competencies

Excellent problem-solving skills

Excellent analytic and numerical skills

Excellent organizational, planning and prioritization skills

Ability to work independently

Self-driven and motivated

Proactive

Delivery focused

High attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

