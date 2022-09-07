Project Manager (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Overall responsibility for a client site.

Managing the Project Plan:

According to agreed client project targets.

Monitoring progress to achieving milestones.

Reviewing the status of all logs for a given development phase and addressing any delays.

Making adjustments for estimated changes as communicated.

Considering alternatives/action steps where overruns.

Managing all client facing issues.

Handling all communication between the client and the company.

Providing regular and transparent feedback on project progress to stakeholders.

Managing changed events affecting project timelines.

Leading the planning and/or implementation of projects.

Participating in the design and/or testing phases.

Facilitating the definition of project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements.

Resolving or assisting in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.

Developing methods to monitor project or area progress; and provide corrective supervision if necessary.

Assembling the project staff; for their technical or functional development, performance, and/or termination.

Managing project budget and resource allocation.

Facilitating the definition of service levels and customer requirements.

Interacting regularly with existing or potential clients to determine their needs and to develop plans for improving delivery.

Advocating on behalf of clients and representing clients’ needs as appropriate to senior management.

Following a defined, agreed upon project management plan.

Leading the development and implementation of a broad, coordinated set of plans and programs.

Cultivating contacts with vendor requirement planners or developers.

Participating in outside professional activities to maintain knowledge on developments in the field.

Continuously improve project management toolkits and methodologies used.

Providing expertise and consulting to project managers.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree would be an advantage

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Relevant project management experience

Knowledge and experience in Personal Finance Industry

Experience in Software

Good attitude and aptitude with enthusiasm to achieve.

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Plan

Budget

