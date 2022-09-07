Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Located in Nothern Suburbs, Cape Town – Hybrid (Tuesday & Friday in office)

Must be able to read & speak Afrikaans

General requirements / skills / experience:

Have an Engineering, Comp-Sci or similar degree from a reputable university

Can write, read & speak & understand English very well

Can read & understand Afrikaans on a conversational level

Can lead a development team & mentor other developers

Minimum of 6 + years working with various web technologies

Experience developing full-stack solutions where you were responsible or involved in the A-Z of the project

DevOps experience – deploying and maintaining production-level applications

Experience with multi-tenancy (SaaS) applications

Interest or experience in finances (FinTech) and accounting.

Very good understanding of basic accounting principles.

Interest or experience in the property industry (PropTech).

Experience building & maintaining third-party integrations and working with APIs.

Previous Experience coding/working With:

PHP (Minimum 4 years), Java or C# (Object-oriented codebases)

Javascript (Minimum 4 Years)

Laravel and [URL Removed] Frameworks (Minimum 2 years)

Docker

MySQL

AWS (Minimum 2 years)

Flutter / Swift / Android (Beneficial but not required)

Exceptional understanding of:

Software design patterns

Object-oriented programming

Security best practices

Feature & unit testing

Relational databases (MySQL)

Git and GitHub

DevOps processes

