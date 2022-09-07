Senior Network Administrator

Sep 7, 2022

A South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions is looking for a Network Administrator with a minimum of 2 to 5 years experience.

MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION:

  • Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
  • Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
  • Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
  • Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of 2 – 5 years experience
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
  • Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Hands-on approach
  • Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
  • Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be a great advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco firewall
  • Fortinet
  • LAN & WAN environments
  • PCI DSS
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • Arista ACE

