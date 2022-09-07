Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Lynnwood

A South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions is looking for a Network Administrator with a minimum of 2 to 5 years experience.
MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION:
- Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
- Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
- Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
- Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of 2 – 5 years experience
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
- Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Hands-on approach
- Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
- Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be a great advantage
Desired Skills:
- Cisco firewall
- Fortinet
- LAN & WAN environments
- PCI DSS
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Arista ACE