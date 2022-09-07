Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Lynnwood

A South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions is looking for a Network Administrator with a minimum of 2 to 5 years experience.

MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration

Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security

Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments

Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)

Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum of 2 – 5 years experience

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system

Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.

Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Hands-on approach

Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be a great advantage

Desired Skills:

Cisco firewall

Fortinet

LAN & WAN environments

PCI DSS

CCNA

CCNP

Arista ACE

Learn more/Apply for this position