Senior Network Engineer

A fantastic Opportunity for a Senior Engineer: Security, Network and Voice has presented itself.

Location:

PretoriaHybrid working Model

Qualification:

BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications

ITIL certification.

Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)

CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)

CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)

Core Experience Required:

Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering.

Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.

Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)

Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and methods.

Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application architectures.

Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods.

Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s

System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.

Expertise with mobile and malicious code.

Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.

Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs

Role Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure

Installing, configuring, testing, and maintaining operating systems, application software

and system management tools

Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organization’s planned budget.

Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such

incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain

overall performance.

Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data, and voice network

management. Provides advice and guidance on the design and development of new

and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency.

Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software.

Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance.

Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets.

Coach and mentor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives; provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed.

Monitor and test application and network performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes.

Desired Skills:

Cisco Nexus

Cisco Routers

Routing protocols

CCNP

