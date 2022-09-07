Senior Network Engineer

Sep 7, 2022

A fantastic Opportunity for a Senior Engineer: Security, Network and Voice has presented itself.

Location:

  • PretoriaHybrid working Model

Qualification:

  • BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications
  • ITIL certification.
  • Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network
  • Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)
  • CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)
  • CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)

Core Experience Required:

  • Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering.
  • Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.
  • Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)
  • Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and methods.
  • Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application architectures.
  • Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods.
  • Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s
  • System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.
  • Expertise with mobile and malicious code.
  • Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.
  • Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs

Role Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure
  • Installing, configuring, testing, and maintaining operating systems, application software
  • and system management tools
  • Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
  • Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organization’s planned budget.
  • Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such
  • incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain
  • overall performance.
  • Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data, and voice network
  • management. Provides advice and guidance on the design and development of new
  • and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency.
  • Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software.
  • Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance.
  • Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets.
  • Coach and mentor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives; provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed.
  • Monitor and test application and network performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco Nexus
  • Cisco Routers
  • Routing protocols
  • CCNP

