Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A fantastic Opportunity for a Senior Engineer: Security, Network and Voice has presented itself.
Location:
- PretoriaHybrid working Model
Qualification:
- BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications
- ITIL certification.
- Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)
- CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)
- CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)
Core Experience Required:
- Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering.
- Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.
- Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)
- Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and methods.
- Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application architectures.
- Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods.
- Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s
- System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.
- Expertise with mobile and malicious code.
- Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.
- Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs
Role Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure
- Installing, configuring, testing, and maintaining operating systems, application software
- and system management tools
- Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organization’s planned budget.
- Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such
- incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain
- overall performance.
- Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data, and voice network
- management. Provides advice and guidance on the design and development of new
- and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency.
- Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software.
- Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance.
- Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets.
- Coach and mentor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives; provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed.
- Monitor and test application and network performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes.
Don’t settle for average Shoot for Amazing
Desired Skills:
- Cisco Nexus
- Cisco Routers
- Routing protocols
- CCNP