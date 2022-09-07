Senior PostgreSQL Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a Senior PostgreSQL Developer.
As a Senior PostgreSQL Developer, you will be responsible for designing and developing database systems in the cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Senior PostgreSQL Developer will be a part of a dynamic and diverse Database Operation Team. The primary functions of this role include assisting in data modeling activities, SQL performance tuning, and the implementation robust, scalable and optimal SQL coding practices according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out.
Requirements
- 6 years’ extensive hands-on SQL & database development experience on Oracle or PostgreSQL
- Strong SQL programming and debugging skills
- Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT
- Experience with database development tools and technologies
- Linux/Unix shell scripting experience
- Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis
- Solid understanding of relation database systems including the use of tables, indexes, trigger, stored procedures and functions
- RDBMS database architecture
- Data modelling and design of database structures
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RDS offering
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Experience in working with relational databases
- Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP
- PLSQL
- Dynamic SQL
- Database structures and standards
- PL/SQL or SQL Certification
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- SQL
- PostgreSQL