Senior Software Developer

Sep 7, 2022

Our client, a South African multi-media icon, is on the search for a Senior Software Developer to join their prestigious ranks. Interested? Read on!

Job Tasks:

  • Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
  • Creates unit tests for all developed components
  • Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.
  • Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.
  • Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.
  • Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.

Requirements:

  • AVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
  • Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.
  • Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
  • SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred. Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • AVA
  • .net core
  • json
  • oauth
  • http
  • oracle

