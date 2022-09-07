Our client, a South African multi-media icon, is on the search for a Senior Software Developer to join their prestigious ranks. Interested? Read on!
Job Tasks:
- Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
- Creates unit tests for all developed components
- Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.
- Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.
- Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.
- Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.
Requirements:
- AVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
- Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.
- Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
- SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred. Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- AVA
- .net core
- json
- oauth
- http
- oracle