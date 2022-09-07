Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Our client, a South African multi-media icon, is on the search for a Senior Software Developer to join their prestigious ranks. Interested? Read on!

Job Tasks:

Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

Creates unit tests for all developed components

Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.

Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.

Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture.

Requirements:

AVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills

Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.

Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.

SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred. Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

AVA

.net core

json

oauth

http

oracle

