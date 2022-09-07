Software Defined Networking Engineer at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- The job profile provides information to be used in a wide range of Human Resource decisions such as job evaluation, recruitment and selection, performance management, succession management and training and development.
- The SDN Engineer will be responsible for leading the engineering activities including the planning, design, deployment and support of Software Defined Networking (SDN) systems that will be used to automate the company network and systems. The role will be responsible for developing orchestration between existing systems and delivery of new systems to implement automated provisioning and proactive operations, delivering outcomes that ensure the network is always available, performing to expectations, and meeting customer requirements.
- The SDN engineer will manage SDN hardware and software platforms, related networking infrastructure elements and the integration of systems and services. The engineer will be responsible for developing and implementing SDN standards and automation of systems to support successful networking outcomes.
- The SDN engineer will support SDN product development, pre-sales activities and solution delivery and ensure all related processes, systems and resources are aligned to deliver successful SDN use cases and customer solutions.
- Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience in Engineering and/or Networking.
- Cisco Qualification CCIP or CCNP, CCIE Service Provider or Routing and Switching and/or equivalent experience
- MEF CECP 2.0 and/or equivalent experience
- Juniper Qualification JNCIP or JNCIS, JNCIE Service Provider or Enterprise Routing & Switching and/or equivalent experience
- Scrum Mater Certification
- At least Seven years of experience in telecom / IT environment of which four years working directly in the area of telecommunications technology and or Internet Service Provider
- At least 4+ years of industry experience with service provider, cloud environments, data center networking environments or similar.
- At least 2+ years of experience building and working in software development/automation teams.
- Experience with measuring, analysing, and optimizing performance +7 years
- Experience building and using software defined networking systems including delivering end to end SDN Solutions within any domain 2+ years
- Experience developing/creating overlay networks and/or software defined networking 2+ years
- Experience in Security technologies 7+ years
- Experience with cloud architectures and experience in building one or more large-scale cloud-based 4+ years
- Transformations/applications (OpenStack) in the SDN domain +2 years
- Excellent programming experience in Web development technologies, specifically Web Services / Java / JSP / SPRING 3 / etc. +4 years
- Advanced experience with internet routing protocols and concepts: TCP/IP, VPN, MPLS, ISIS and/or OSPF, BGP + 7 years
- Experience with network operating systems such as Cisco IOS-XR, Junos, etc. + 7 years
- Experience of working with IP, MPLS networks, Next Generation Networks, Metro Ethernet, and optical transmission networks + 7 years
- Knowledge of IP networking, datacentre network technologies, packet forwarding architectures and internet routing protocols (BGP, GRE, IPSec, VxLAN, Dot1Q, QinQ, 40G/100G futures, DNS, HTTP, netflow/Jflow etc.
- Knowledge of and experience in working with leading-edge telecommunications network architecture specifically in a planning role.
- Knowledge of SDN/NFV technologies and the architecture, such as OpenFLow, OpenStack, Openvswitch, OpenDaylight, Pox
- Working knowledge of networking and transition from bare metal to SDN and overlays
- Strong knowledge of API design such as Netconf, RESTful API as well as configuration management tools such as CHEF, Ansible. Layer 2 – 4 Protocols, network architectures, network function virtualization (NFV).
- Knowledge of configuration management tools, and writing code in at least one of the following languages: Python, C, Java, XML, Linux/Unix scripting
- Working knowledge of cloud networking architecture, cloud automation, cloud operations, virtualization and their implementation technologies
- Understanding of modern IT production datacenter and Internet (ISP/ASP) hosting operations
- Knowledge of security, automation and orchestration technologies, systems, and frameworks
- Understanding of proactive monitoring, service automation, proactive assurance, SLA management and related orchestration tools and techniques
- Previous programming experience, product integration or API programming.
- Network automation or software development in Python.
- Hands-on experience implementing and maintaining configuration controls through infrastructure-as-code
Strong Knowledge of software architectures, scalability, reliability, web based applications and database development including aspects of software development from architecture to deployment and maintenance.
- Knowledge of opensource environment, and the build of products and use case technical specifications in SDN domain.
- Experience in design & integration of core transport technologies for IP, NGN Voice, Data Centre, CDMA, WiMAX and P2P & PMP microwave platforms
- Ability to lead technical implementation workstreams
- Ability to deliver at a consistently high standard
- Excellent analytical and troubleshooting
- Strong verbal and written communications
- Highly motivated and self-discipline
- Quick learner on new technologies
- Thorough – pays attention to detail
- Organized and able to identify and prioritize work
- Self-starter, able to take instruction and manage self for motivation and delivery
- Team worker, works effectively within the team delivering own targets and supporting others
- Ability to accomplish goals independently – highly result oriented
- Stress resistant, able to work under and cope with pressure without unduly compromising delivery.
- Customer focused; ensures awareness of customer needs and expectations, constantly striving to deliver same