Our client, a South African multi-media icon, is on the search for a Software Tester to join their prestigious ranks. Interested? Read on!
Job Tasks:
- Ability to Analyse and translate Business Requirements into Test scenarios and Test Cases
- Preparing Test Plans and writing test scripts for automation where necessary
- Perform Peer-peer test case reviews as and when needed
- Application of Various Testing techniques including but not limited to Unit, functional, integration and performance testing
- Develop and execute Automated Tests for User Interface and Back Office Applications
- Assisting with UAT
- Applying Creative problem-solving skills
- Identifying impacts on Systems if testing fails
- Collaborate with the test team members to ensure high quality releases
- Setting up and maintaining Quality Assurance Standards
- Participate in defining test approach, Test Plans, release and maintenance
- Co-ordinate and Schedule testing activity required by external parties
- Understand, analyse test results and prepare test completion reports
- Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.
- Request for Services (RFS) maintenance, tracking and resolution
Requirements
- A background of Payments, Partner Management, Vendor SLA and Performance Management, Partner Billing. UI/UX testing experience would be a bonus.
- Test Automation experience is a must. A good understanding of CRM, Order Management, Product Catalogue and Offer Management would be a bonus
- Azure Dev Ops experience is a must.
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
- Software Tester Certification
- Strong understanding of agile testing
- Automation Testing skills
- Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) understanding
Desired Skills:
- azure devops
- Automation