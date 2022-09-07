Software Tester

Our client, a South African multi-media icon, is on the search for a Software Tester to join their prestigious ranks. Interested? Read on!

Job Tasks:

Ability to Analyse and translate Business Requirements into Test scenarios and Test Cases

Preparing Test Plans and writing test scripts for automation where necessary

Perform Peer-peer test case reviews as and when needed

Application of Various Testing techniques including but not limited to Unit, functional, integration and performance testing

Develop and execute Automated Tests for User Interface and Back Office Applications

Assisting with UAT

Applying Creative problem-solving skills

Identifying impacts on Systems if testing fails

Collaborate with the test team members to ensure high quality releases

Setting up and maintaining Quality Assurance Standards

Participate in defining test approach, Test Plans, release and maintenance

Co-ordinate and Schedule testing activity required by external parties

Understand, analyse test results and prepare test completion reports

Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Request for Services (RFS) maintenance, tracking and resolution

Requirements

A background of Payments, Partner Management, Vendor SLA and Performance Management, Partner Billing. UI/UX testing experience would be a bonus.

Test Automation experience is a must. A good understanding of CRM, Order Management, Product Catalogue and Offer Management would be a bonus

Azure Dev Ops experience is a must.

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management

Software Tester Certification

Strong understanding of agile testing

Automation Testing skills

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) understanding

Desired Skills:

azure devops

Automation

