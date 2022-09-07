Software Tester – Gauteng Randburg

Sep 7, 2022

Our client, a South African multi-media icon, is on the search for a Software Tester to join their prestigious ranks. Interested? Read on!

Job Tasks:

  • Ability to Analyse and translate Business Requirements into Test scenarios and Test Cases
  • Preparing Test Plans and writing test scripts for automation where necessary
  • Perform Peer-peer test case reviews as and when needed
  • Application of Various Testing techniques including but not limited to Unit, functional, integration and performance testing
  • Develop and execute Automated Tests for User Interface and Back Office Applications
  • Assisting with UAT
  • Applying Creative problem-solving skills
  • Identifying impacts on Systems if testing fails
  • Collaborate with the test team members to ensure high quality releases
  • Setting up and maintaining Quality Assurance Standards
  • Participate in defining test approach, Test Plans, release and maintenance
  • Co-ordinate and Schedule testing activity required by external parties
  • Understand, analyse test results and prepare test completion reports
  • Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.
  • Request for Services (RFS) maintenance, tracking and resolution

Requirements

  • A background of Payments, Partner Management, Vendor SLA and Performance Management, Partner Billing. UI/UX testing experience would be a bonus.
  • Test Automation experience is a must. A good understanding of CRM, Order Management, Product Catalogue and Offer Management would be a bonus
  • Azure Dev Ops experience is a must.
  • Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
  • Software Tester Certification
  • Strong understanding of agile testing
  • Automation Testing skills
  • Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) understanding

Desired Skills:

  • azure devops
  • Automation

