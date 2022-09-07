Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Qualifications
Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience
7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry
5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles
5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
2 -3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.
Knowledge and Skills
Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) desirable S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture
Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills
Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills
Understanding of SAP Financial applications: SAP Finance, Controlling; S/4 HANA; SAP HANA; SAP BPC; GRC (Group Risk and Compliance)
Understanding of financial solutions in a non-SAP environment
Additional Information for Agencies
Must have a strong Solution architecture background (TOGAF) Must have relevant FI experience
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Sap finance
- TOGAF
- HANA
- UML
- Agile