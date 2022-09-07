System Engineer

Do you have a passion that involves designing and maintaining network systems and security?

While handling large server or storage systems, computer networks, and mainframes?

An amazing Opportunity for a Senior System Engineer has presented itself.

Location:

Pretoria

Hybrid working Model

Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or equivalent

ITIL Certification

Certification: Virtual Environments, Data and/or voice

Networks, Security, Enterprise Linux, Database Administration, Storage Administration

10 years’ experience as a Team Lead System Engineer

Key attributes required but not limited to:

Coding experience in Python, C# or Java.

Understanding of SQL, including SQL Queries.

Understanding of Proxies, Reverse Proxies, Nat, and Load Balancers.

Understanding of virtual environments and containers.

Experience in DevOps processes, including CI/CD automation.

In depth knowledge of ITIL.

Understanding of Networks switching and routing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBC’s.

Understanding of firewalls, IPS, ACLS, DLP and vulnerability assessment.

Understanding of Enterprise Linux and Windows servers and services.

Experience with monitoring systems.

Experience with automation software.

Significant experience of bringing industry best practice into an organization.

Expert processes and capabilities to deliver best in class infrastructure management services (including forecast, monitor, analyses, plan, optimise, manage, maintain, and assure)

Role Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure.

Installing, configuring, testing, and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools.

Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability.

Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organization’s planned budget.

Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain overall performance.

Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to servers, systems, and storage.

Provides advice and guidance on the design and development of new and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency.

Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software. Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance. Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets.

Coach and mentor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives; provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed.

Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes.

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks.

Don’t settle for average………..Shoot for amazing

Desired Skills:

ITIL

VOICE

CISCO

FIREWALLS

Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position