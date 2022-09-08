Angular Developer

The Role: Our client, based in Sandton, is looking to hire a Front end Developer who has skills in Angular, Angular Material, CSS and SQL Scripting.

Skills and Experience:

5 years+ experience as a front end developer using Angular v12.

Angular Material

CSS3 / HTML5

SQL scripting / Typescript

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position