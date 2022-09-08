BDO partners with Terranova Security

BDO Advisory Services SA has announced its partnership with Terranova Security, which provides cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation.

Each year companies spend millions of dollars or rands protecting their IT and network infra-structure. But, despite substantial advances in IT security that protect companies from many cyber threats, hackers have begun to develop new attack vectors focused on staff. And, because it’s far easier to manipulate people than it is to overcome well protected IT environments, social engineering has become the biggest attack vector exploited by hackers, being used in an estimated 90% of all hacks.

In response to this growing threat, BDO Advisory Services SA will offer customers Terranova’s cyber awareness and phishing simulation platform, which helps to mitigate against cyber risks and build a resilient cyber defence. Through training programs that change user behaviours, reduce the human risk factor, and counter cyber threats, Terranova provides companies with the industry’s most innovative, highest-quality awareness training content and real-world phishing simulations that target the right end user behaviours.

“Terranova Security welcomes BDO into the Terranova family,” says Charles Boisseau, channel sales leader at Terranova Security. “We have the utmost confidence that the great Cyber Security team at BDO understands and will use our cyber awareness platform to quickly pinpoint high-risk users or business units and build personalised security awareness training options for their clients.

“Through our training we aim to help change end user behaviours with effective, data-driven learning opportunities and topic-focused reinforcement tools, as well as build and grow a security-aware culture that ensures organisations keeps cyber security best practices top of mind at all times.”

Gilchrist Mushwana, director of BDO Advisory Services, comments: “Terranova is a platform of choice to help our clients build a resilient human firewall by providing targeted cyber awareness and training to defend and react against cyber risks.

“Terranova was founded on a passion for education, training, and technology and remains a leader in the space through partnerships with Microsoft and Cisco. We feel confident in working together, given our shared values of awareness and training at the centre of cybersecurity defense and response.”