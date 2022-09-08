Business Intelligence Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst.

The BI analyst is responsible for the data warehouse and reports. Managing existing databases, data sources, models, mapping tables to report structures (tables) and prepare design documents for future reporting projects. The BI analyst provides input into business analysis activities that include a review of current systems and process documentation; an understanding of critical issues in the areas of company strategy or customer needs. Provides project management support throughout all phases of the work program including planning, resource allocation and schedule tracking.

Requirements

Provides project-specific subject matter expertise for a specific technical deliverable

Uses business analysis techniques and systems analysis techniques to gather and analyze information

Participate in business requirements definition and analysis, assisting business users and developing high quality BI related data warehouse and analytical systems

Acquire and maintain a broad base of knowledge and experience with current trends in BI, reporting and analytics

Strong SAP and SQL skills to help navigate the team through a restructuring process

Analysts who can do SQL, SAP SE16 extracts, adhoc reporting and BW

Responsible to run SQL reports, automate reporting in SQL

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related field required

5 years of experience in the field of Data Analysis and/or Business Intelligence.

Strong background in database and/or business intelligence programming, such as SAP and SQL

Experience with data modeling and reporting preferred

Desired Skills:

SQL

SAP

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

