Data Engineer

Our client in the mining sector is searching for a Senior Data Engineer with a minimum of +7 years of experience.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintain the structured data systems for line of business applications that uses Microsoft SQL Server

Support and maintain the unstructured data environment on SharePoint

Develop and maintain applications using the Microsoft Power Platform specifically PowerApps

Automate software systems using Power Automate or other Automation systems

Develop and maintain information dashboard from data of on-premise and cloud system using PowerBI

Ensure compliance of data and information

Develop and maintain documentation about current environment setup, standard operating procedures, and best practices

Ensure the security of the server infrastructure by implementing industry best practices regarding privacy, security, and regulatory compliance

Develop required reports in response to business user and management needs

Recommend, schedule, and perform software and hardware upgrades, patches, and reconfigurations

Anticipate, mitigate, identify, troubleshoot, and correct hardware and software issues on servers, and workstations

Escalate incidents, as necessary

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12/ NQF Level 4

Microsoft Power Platform (PL400)

Azure Database Administrator Associate (PL300)

Microsoft Windows Server or equivalent certification

Bachelor’s in Computer Science

NET framework languages or similar e.g. Java

7 to 10 years experiences

Valid driving license

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SharePoint

Microsoft Sql Server

Azure

Microsoft Power Platform

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

