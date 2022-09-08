Developer

If you have it, don’t wait!

Responsible for architecting and building applications React Native developer in San Francisco to create mobile apps on iOS and Android

What you will be doing?

Architect, build and maintain excellent React Native applications with clean code.

Implement pixel perfect UI’s that match designs.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Implement clean, modern, smooth animations and transitions that provide an excellent user experience.

Integrate API’s.

Write unit and integration tests.

Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable native applications.

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization.

Building user interfaces based on Android& IOS UI standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor of Science degree in Information Management, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology Management or relevant disciplines.

Excellent knowledge of IOS and Android.

1+ years of professional experience working with React Native.

1 + Java experience.

3+ years of JavaScript.

2 + Objective-C or Swift.

4+ years of professional software development experience.

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position