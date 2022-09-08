ICT Infrastructure and Security Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Job Purpose:
- Responsible for protecting IT infrastructure, edge devices, networks, and data.
- Responsible for preventing data breaches and monitoring and reacting to attacks.
- Need to stay up to date with the latest in Cyber Attacks
- Advise and implement user access controls and identity and access management systems
- Monitor network and application performance to identify and irregular activity
- Perform regular audits to ensure security practices are compliant
- Deploy endpoint detection and prevention tools for protection of malicious hacks
- Monitor patch management systems to update applications automatically
- Implement comprehensive vulnerability management systems across all assets on-premises and in the cloud
- Work with Organization to educate employees on how to identify suspicious activity
- Provide input to the organizations ICT security policies and controls.
- Assist CIO with the cyber security strategy.
- Managing security incidents with the organizations Cybersecurity Partner
- Good Understanding and hands on support and monitoring of Infrastructure Security – Firewalls, IPS, Endpoint Security, email, and application security.
- Provide input to IT Security governance and risk management.1
- Familiar with and provide input to ISO27001 and CIS Controls across the organization
- Continual advice to CIO on how to improve the organizations Information Security posture
- Performs daily policy checks on organization Security Infrastructure
- Deploy and provide technical documentation related to groupwide ICT security Posture
- Good understanding of network and Microsoft Infrastructure and SQLQualifications and or
Experience:
– 5 years relevant Information Security experience, at a technical level.
– Proven experience as an Information Security Officer, Manager and/or Consultant.
– Security + CEH
– Experience in cybersecurity architecture design and governance in both data centre and cloud environments.
– Practical implementation experience in risk management/control frameworks such as ISO27001 and/or CIS Controls or equivalent.
– Good understanding of cyber controls and/or vendors, specifically IEM/EDR/NDR/DLP/IAM/PAM.
– Technical security design and integration.
– Comprehensive background of cloud security architecture.
– Understanding of regulations and compliance such as POPIA, and their technical application.
Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:
– Excellent Communication skills
– Analytic skills (Information processing)
– Interpersonal skills
– Implement and follow through security Policies for Network, security, and Endpoint security – aligning with CIS Controls.
– Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
– Good understanding of Security (FW, IPS, EPS)
– Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB
– Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.
– Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
– Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
– Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
– Outstanding organizing skills
– Ability to update and draft technical Documents.
– Attention to detail.
– Monitoring
– Record keeping and documentation
– Planned change control knowledge.
– Teamwork
– Ability to work under pressure
– Deadline orientated
– Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.
– Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.
– Implementation of network and security standards
– Proactive Monitoring
Desired Skills:
- communication
- analytical
- interpersonal
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- provident