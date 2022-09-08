ICT Infrastructure and Security Specialist

Job Purpose:

Responsible for protecting IT infrastructure, edge devices, networks, and data. Responsible for preventing data breaches and monitoring and reacting to attacks. Need to stay up to date with the latest in Cyber Attacks Advise and implement user access controls and identity and access management systems Monitor network and application performance to identify and irregular activity Perform regular audits to ensure security practices are compliant Deploy endpoint detection and prevention tools for protection of malicious hacks Monitor patch management systems to update applications automatically Implement comprehensive vulnerability management systems across all assets on-premises and in the cloud Work with Organization to educate employees on how to identify suspicious activity Provide input to the organizations ICT security policies and controls. Assist CIO with the cyber security strategy. Managing security incidents with the organizations Cybersecurity Partner Good Understanding and hands on support and monitoring of Infrastructure Security – Firewalls, IPS, Endpoint Security, email, and application security. Provide input to IT Security governance and risk management.1 Familiar with and provide input to ISO27001 and CIS Controls across the organization Continual advice to CIO on how to improve the organizations Information Security posture Performs daily policy checks on organization Security Infrastructure Deploy and provide technical documentation related to groupwide ICT security Posture Good understanding of network and Microsoft Infrastructure and SQLQualifications and or

Experience:

– 5 years relevant Information Security experience, at a technical level.

– Proven experience as an Information Security Officer, Manager and/or Consultant.

– Security + CEH

– Experience in cybersecurity architecture design and governance in both data centre and cloud environments.

– Practical implementation experience in risk management/control frameworks such as ISO27001 and/or CIS Controls or equivalent.

– Good understanding of cyber controls and/or vendors, specifically IEM/EDR/NDR/DLP/IAM/PAM.

– Technical security design and integration.

– Comprehensive background of cloud security architecture.

– Understanding of regulations and compliance such as POPIA, and their technical application.

Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:

– Excellent Communication skills

– Analytic skills (Information processing)

– Interpersonal skills

– Assist CIO on how to improve the organizations Information Security posture

– Implement and follow through security Policies for Network, security, and Endpoint security – aligning with CIS Controls.

– Good understanding of IT Infrastructure

– Good understanding of Security (FW, IPS, EPS)

– Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB

– Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.

– Excellent written, communication and presentation skills

– Excellent organizational and follow-up skills

– Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)

– Outstanding organizing skills

– Ability to update and draft technical Documents.

– Attention to detail.

– Monitoring

– Record keeping and documentation

– Planned change control knowledge.

– Teamwork

– Ability to work under pressure

– Deadline orientated

– Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.

– Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.

– Implementation of network and security standards

– Proactive Monitoring

Desired Skills:

communication

analytical

interpersonal

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

provident

