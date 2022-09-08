Intermediate iOS Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client, a powerhouse in the South African Financial Services sector, is on the hunt for an iOS Developer to join their elite ranks. Interested? Read on!

Purpose of Role:

Designs, develops, and implements iOS mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role

Job Tasks:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community

Maintain high standards

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Requirements:

A degree in IT

4+ years’ experience as an iOS developer

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Software architecture

JAD sessions

Data modelling techniques

Advantageous:

2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Desired Skills:

soap

json

xcode

jira

confluence

uml

xml

ios

Learn more/Apply for this position