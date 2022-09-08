Intermediate iOS Developer

Our client, a powerhouse in the South African Financial Services sector, is on the hunt for an iOS Developer to join their elite ranks. Interested? Read on!
Purpose of Role:
Designs, develops, and implements iOS mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role
Job Tasks:
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
- Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community
- Maintain high standards
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
Requirements:
- A degree in IT
- 4+ years’ experience as an iOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques
Advantageous:
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Desired Skills:
- soap
- json
- xcode
- jira
- confluence
- uml
- xml
- ios