Junior Data Analyst

Have you recently graduated! Exciting opportunity! A well established data analytics company based in Stellenbosch is seeking to employ Finance Analyst (Hybrid) to be part of their dynamic team.

In this role you will be responsible for the identification, aggregation and reporting of private equity fund transactional data as well as private company characteristics and financial statement metrics. Data is compiled through the examination and analysis of fund manager reporting and other resources. This information helps our institutional asset owner clients better understand their portfolio composition as well as measure investment performance and risk.

The successful candidates must have:

Matric

Bachelors Degree – Majors in Finance or Investments preferred.

1-3 years of relevant work experience (advantage)

Familiarity with financial markets, accounting practices and private capital

Working knowledge of MS Excel.

Experience with database applications advantageous.

A suitable work from home setup, in the form of a reliable internet service and a dedicated, properly equipped workspace.

If you meet all the requirement then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position