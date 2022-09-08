Junior IT Auditor at Candidate Connect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Renowned Asset Manager is looking for a Junior IT Auditor to join their growing team. This role is Cape Town based.

This is an Employment Equity designated role.

The candidate will assist the Internal Audit team in executing internal audit activities within an Institutional and Retail Investment Management environment with specific focus on the development and roll-out of the Internal Audit Continuous Auditing plan.

Some key focus areas:

Continuous Auditing: Use software solutions to explore data sets

Identify areas where audit testing can be automated

Assist in automating audit test procedures and completing working papers

Ensuring that Continuous Auditing projects are repeatable (through setting up data feeds, scripting and process execution documentation)

Execute and report on completed projects Standard IT Audits: Understand IT risks and controls

Develop and update risk-based audit programmes

Execute the risk-based IT audits

Identify and evaluate risk exposures and make recommendations



Core requirements:

Graduate degree in business and/or technology fields.

CISA (or working towards qualification)

1 year’s experience in IT auditing in Financial Services

Experience in Continuous auditing or data analytics

Experience with tools like IDEA, ACL or SQL would be advantageous.

STRONG academic transcripts is a must

Smart, analytical, good problem solving skills and ability to communicate effectively

Good report writing skills

You understand and accept that, by applying for this role, you authorise Candidate Connect to obtain your personal information and utilise said information for recruitment purposes for this role. Your information will be stored on our database. Should you wish for us to remove any personal information from our database, please contact us at [Email Address Removed]. Your data will not be used for any unsolicited marketing purposes, and will not be transferred to any third parties without your direct consent.

Please note that if you do not receive a response from us within 1 week of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role – thank you.

About The Employer:

Highly rated Cape Town asset manager.

Learn more/Apply for this position