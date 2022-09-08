Junior UX Designer (Hybrid position) at Headhunters

Our client in the Information Technology Sector, based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experiencedJunior UX Designer. (Hybrid position)

The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the Businesses Design team. He/she will participate in design sessions to solve business problems in the digital design space.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

1-2+ years experience junior position.

BA/BSC/Appropriate Tertiary qualification.

CX/UX certificate.

Passed credit and criminal checks.

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.

Theoretical and practical knowledge of ‘Design Thinking Methodology’.

Agile work experience.

Presentation skills.

Systems: Teams, Miro, Microsoft package, Figma, Sketch.

Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, and mock-ups.

Visual design, communication and design software.

UX Writing Skills.

Interaction Design.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Mock up persona’s, user journeys (as-is and to-be).

Create low fidelity wireframes.

High fidelity and prototyping.

Design system knowledge and ability to follow set standards.

Validate solution with customers for requirements.

Create customer interview packs and report.

Receiving feedback and communicate with stakeholders.

