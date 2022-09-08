Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer – Gauteng Centurion

My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides the best in consulting services to their clients across South Africa and abroad.

They are currently looking for a Dynamics 365 Developer to join their team. You will need to have a good development background, preferably in ERP as well as Dynamics.

Responsibilities:

Design forms, workflow processes, web services, plugins, and other components needed to meet the business requirements within the Dynamics 365 system;

Design and develop Dynamics 365 components and third party integrations;

Configure and customize Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications using Forms, Native and Custom Entities, Plugins (JavaScript, C#), Microsoft Flows, PowerBI, PowerApps, Azure IoT Suite, AppSource and third party applications, Azure Machine Learning, and SSRS Reports;

Ensure that all solutions are lightweight, scalable, completely secure, and built to an appropriate level of quality;

Work with business users to configure Microsoft Dynamics 365 to meet requirements;

Develop and maintain new and existing applications, systems, custom reports, and database structures;

Create Design and Technical specifications document;

Assist and support other programmers in development, techniques and coding assignments;

Qualifications:

At least 5 years experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (or other ERP systems), strong knowledge of and experience with platform capabilities, out of the box configurations, customizations, and integration with other components such as SharePoint, OneDrive, and Exchange Server

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Designing, coding, testing and deploying new applications built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 to meet our business requirements. Leverage technical expertise to configure and maintain the software applications, and provide guidance through the end-to-end delivery of the Dynamics 365 applications.

Experience with the CE, Sales, Event Management/Marketing, Customer Service modules within Dynamics 365 is mandatory;

Experience working with Dynamics 365 Portals;

Experience building custom applications, modifications, integrations, data conversion routines, workflows, and custom reports for Dynamics 365;

Experience integrating MS Dynamics 365 with Azure Blob for document management;

Experience working with data migration and loading for Dynamics 365;

Experience in integrating with other AppSource and third party applications (Outlook, etc.);

Experience in full System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with knowledge of Agile and /or Waterfall methodology;

At least 3 years web development experience (ASP.Net, C#, JavaScript, MVC, MVVM, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, SOAP, XML, REST APIs);

Experience with SQL Server, Transact SQL;

Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) & (SSIS)

Desired/not required

Knowledge in data warehouse, ETL, data modeling is a plus;

Working knowledge of Oracle and Python programming is a plus;

Desired Skills:

Developer

D365 Developer

Dynamics 365 Developer

ERP Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position