Network and Security Architect Team Lead

The above-mentioned senior position exists within the ICT Infrastructure and Client Service Department and is accountable for security and networks support within the Group. The successful incumbent should be able to address technical aspects and be able to perform security and network reviews and analyzing risks and addressing contingency planning. The successful incumbent will report to the Manager: ICT Infrastructure.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications
- ITIL
- Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)
- CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)
- CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content
- Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and
- Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 11, QoS)
- Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and
- Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application
- Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and
- Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s
- System administration, supporting multiple platforms and
- Expertise with mobile and malicious
- Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss
- Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs
Desired Skills:
- SIEM anti-virus software intrusion detection firewalls and content filtering
- routing switching Wi-Fi technologies load balancers and QoS
- IPSEC HSRP BGP OSPF 802.11 QoS
- designing secure networks
- systems
- and application architectures