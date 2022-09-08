Network and Security Architect Team Lead – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The above-mentioned senior position exists within the ICT Infrastructure and Client Service Department and is accountable for security and networks support within the Group. The successful incumbent should be able to address technical aspects and be able to perform security and network reviews and analyzing risks and addressing contingency planning. The successful incumbent will report to the Manager: ICT Infrastructure.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications

ITIL

Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)

CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)

CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content

Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and

Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 11, QoS)

Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and

Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application

Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and

Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s

System administration, supporting multiple platforms and

Expertise with mobile and malicious

Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss

Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs

