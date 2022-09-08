Pay@ partners with Stitch

Payments aggregator Pay@ has partnered with payments and data Application Programming Interface (API) fintech Stitch, allowing billers and merchants to easily accept secure payments from customers via Instant EFT.

Additionally, billers and merchants will be able to improve conversion rates with a fast, seamless payments experience – even reaching customers that don’t have a bank card.

Instant EFT is a cost-effective payment method, enabling billers and merchants to save on transaction fees and receive funds more quickly.

“We want to change the game when it comes to fast, secure, and cost-effective money movement,” says Jessica Manthey, channel partnerships lead at Stitch. “Our open finance Instant EFT solution reduces fraud, makes payments easier and more secure, and makes digital payments more accessible – even for those without a card.”

Clinton Leask, business development lead at Pay@, says: ‘We couldn’t be happier to partner with Stitch. Sharing a similar vision with Stitch, we are continuously looking at ways to innovate and make payments more user-friendly by closing the gaps in the unbanked market. As trusted brands, our visions aligned, and we know this partnership will be a good fit.”

Stitch InstantPay has already been implemented into the Pay@ platform and is rolling out to all Pay@ clients. For current billers and customers, although the service provider has changed, there are no additional steps or changes that need to be made.