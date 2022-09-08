Print/Label Technical Specialist at Lotus HR & Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a multinational packaging and industrial printing company seeks to employ a skilled, qualified and experienced candidate for a highly specialized Print/Label Technical Services Specialist role at their busy operation in the East Rand.

Please note that the requirement to understand the packaging, labelling and print sector is essential.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION

You will have a Tertiary qualification in Packaging/Print or Engineering, coupled with 5-8 years experience in label print, customer support and material/substrate knowledge.

You will have expert knowledge of inks, adhesives, coatings, laminations, gravure, flexography, die cutting, curable coatings and related machinery

You will have a proven track record in coordinating projects, designing trials, collaborating with the quality and process departments, and reporting to management.

You will have a through understanding of developing and qualifying sustainable pressure sensitive label solutions on various materials, such as glass, aluminium, PET, etc.

You will have working knowledge of SPC design and management, as well as provide technical and specialist recommendations to production, quality and management

You will have good written and communication skills in English, have advanced MS Office skills and ERP experience in Prism or Radius would be highly advantageous.

You will have contactable references, a clear criminal and credit record and it is to be noted that all qualifications and career history will be verified.

