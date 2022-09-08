Product Head: Databases – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 8, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Product Head in the Database environment to managing, coach, and develop a team of Database Specialists who will be responsible for the architecture, creation, automation, implementation, operations, and support of the database infrastructure within the Bank
Key Performance Areas:

  • Functional strategy execution

  • End to End Database Ownership – Engineering and Operations

  • Database Cloud and On-Premise roadmap

  • Database support and availability

  • Database Capacity management

  • Database observability

  • Financial budgeting, control, and reporting

  • People management

  • Stakeholder management

Job Requirements:
Qualification
Minimum:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational providing at least 7 years’ database management Experience will be a key success factor

Qualification:
Ideal:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge & Experience:
Knowledge:
Minimum:

  • Enterprise IT infrastructure and system technologies (with a focus on databases)

  • Cloud Database technologies

  • Enterprise Database standards, design and implementation

  • Enterprise Database management principles

  • Business Continuity management principles

  • Server architecture and management principles

  • Virtualization architecture and management principles

  • Storage/SAN architecture and management principles

  • People Management and Strategic planning

  • Agile way of work

Experience:
Minimum:

  • At least 7 – 10 years’ experience in Database Team management

  • Enterprise IT infrastructure, including Architecture, Design, Systems Management and Service Delivery

  • Proven experience in leading a team of Database specialists in Enterprise Environments

Knowledge:
Ideal:

  • Information processing within the Banking and Financial services industry

  • Database Management architecture and management principles

  • AWS Database Certification

  • IT Governance and IT Risk Management principles

  • Documenting policies and procedures

  • Cloud technologies and product set

Experience:
Ideal:

  • 10+ years’ experience in Database Management Systems

  • 10+ years’ experience within Financial Services / Banking

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Managing
  • database
  • Product Head
  • Enterprise IT
  • Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position