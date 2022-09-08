Product Head: Databases – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Product Head in the Database environment to managing, coach, and develop a team of Database Specialists who will be responsible for the architecture, creation, automation, implementation, operations, and support of the database infrastructure within the Bank
Key Performance Areas:
- Functional strategy execution
- End to End Database Ownership – Engineering and Operations
- Database Cloud and On-Premise roadmap
- Database support and availability
- Database Capacity management
- Database observability
- Financial budgeting, control, and reporting
- People management
- Stakeholder management
Job Requirements:
Qualification
Minimum:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational providing at least 7 years’ database management Experience will be a key success factor
Qualification:
Ideal:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge & Experience:
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- Enterprise IT infrastructure and system technologies (with a focus on databases)
- Cloud Database technologies
- Enterprise Database standards, design and implementation
- Enterprise Database management principles
- Business Continuity management principles
- Server architecture and management principles
- Virtualization architecture and management principles
- Storage/SAN architecture and management principles
- People Management and Strategic planning
- Agile way of work
Experience:
Minimum:
- At least 7 – 10 years’ experience in Database Team management
- Enterprise IT infrastructure, including Architecture, Design, Systems Management and Service Delivery
- Proven experience in leading a team of Database specialists in Enterprise Environments
Knowledge:
Ideal:
- Information processing within the Banking and Financial services industry
- Database Management architecture and management principles
- AWS Database Certification
- IT Governance and IT Risk Management principles
- Documenting policies and procedures
- Cloud technologies and product set
Experience:
Ideal:
- 10+ years’ experience in Database Management Systems
- 10+ years’ experience within Financial Services / Banking
