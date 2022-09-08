Project Manager at Reverside

Sep 8, 2022

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Job Brief

  • Relevant degree, diploma or equivalent PM manager qualifications
  • Track record managing complex IT projects within Banking environment
  • Skilled at preparing comprehensive minutes
  • Skilled at preparing, managing and presenting project roadmaps
  • Strong Negotiation and communication skills
  • Strong meeting management and minute preparation skills
  • Must have worked on migration projects before
  • Must have experience running projects on Jira
  • Big Data and Analytics experience a major plus
  • Managing Stand-ups and sprints a major plus
  • Cloud experience (AWS) a plus

Non-negotiable skills required:

  • Must have IT experience in banking and strong track record. Must have run migration Programmes and worked on them before. Big Data and analytics experience is a plus. Cloud experience (AWS ) is a plus. Running projects and programmes using Jira and agile ways of working is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Migration Programmes
  • Big Data
  • Analytics experience
  • Cloud experience(AWS)
  • Jira
  • Agile

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

