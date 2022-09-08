Project Manager at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Job Brief
- Relevant degree, diploma or equivalent PM manager qualifications
- Track record managing complex IT projects within Banking environment
- Skilled at preparing comprehensive minutes
- Skilled at preparing, managing and presenting project roadmaps
- Strong Negotiation and communication skills
- Strong meeting management and minute preparation skills
- Must have worked on migration projects before
- Must have experience running projects on Jira
- Big Data and Analytics experience a major plus
- Managing Stand-ups and sprints a major plus
- Cloud experience (AWS) a plus
Non-negotiable skills required:
- Must have IT experience in banking and strong track record. Must have run migration Programmes and worked on them before. Big Data and analytics experience is a plus. Cloud experience (AWS ) is a plus. Running projects and programmes using Jira and agile ways of working is a plus
Desired Skills:
- Migration Programmes
- Big Data
- Analytics experience
- Cloud experience(AWS)
- Jira
- Agile
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
