Scrum Master – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking to hire a Scrum Master for a permanent Role.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related
Experience Required:
- Deep subject matter experience in Jira and Confluence
- 7 + years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience.
- Experience in a DevOps environment and leading the development automation.
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management.
- Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Management of the project??s Jira / Confluence spaces, boards, cadences, and ceremonies.
- Handling of daily scrum boards for different scrum teams and check-ins.
- Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
- Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.
- Stakeholder management and playback in the program
- Work closely with leadership to define and prioritise the Jira program
- Own all documentation and structures in Jira and Confluence
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
- Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the scrum capability in a cross-functional program