Senior Business Analyst

Sep 8, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Business Analyst working remotely from anywhere.

Our ideal candidate must have scrum principles, custom software and development experience.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification / Informatics Degree.
  • Honours Degree / Business Analyst Diploma (Beneficial).

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 5 years?? Business Analysis experience in custom software development.
  • Experience in Telecommunication Industry.
  • Business Analysis experience on custom software development projects.
  • Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).
  • Facilitate JAD Sessions.
  • Complete Needs Assessment.
  • Process Reengineering.
  • Manage User Acceptance Testing.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Working knowledge of (OAS)Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0.
  • Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.
  • Documentation of API??s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.
  • Understand and work using the Behaviour driven development (BDD) and Test driven development(TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.
  • An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.
  • Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication.
  • Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.
  • Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.
  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.
  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
  • With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

