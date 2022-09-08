The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Business Analyst working remotely from anywhere.
Our ideal candidate must have scrum principles, custom software and development experience.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification / Informatics Degree.
- Honours Degree / Business Analyst Diploma (Beneficial).
Experience Required:
- Minimum 5 years?? Business Analysis experience in custom software development.
- Experience in Telecommunication Industry.
- Business Analysis experience on custom software development projects.
- Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).
- Facilitate JAD Sessions.
- Complete Needs Assessment.
- Process Reengineering.
- Manage User Acceptance Testing.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Working knowledge of (OAS)Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0.
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.
- Documentation of API??s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.
- Understand and work using the Behaviour driven development (BDD) and Test driven development(TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.
- An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication.
- Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.
- Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).