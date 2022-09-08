Senior Business Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Business Analyst working remotely from anywhere.

Our ideal candidate must have scrum principles, custom software and development experience.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification / Informatics Degree.

Honours Degree / Business Analyst Diploma (Beneficial).

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years?? Business Analysis experience in custom software development.

Experience in Telecommunication Industry.

Business Analysis experience on custom software development projects.

Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Facilitate JAD Sessions.

Complete Needs Assessment.

Process Reengineering.

Manage User Acceptance Testing.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Working knowledge of (OAS)Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0.

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.

Documentation of API??s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

Understand and work using the Behaviour driven development (BDD) and Test driven development(TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication.

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Learn more/Apply for this position