Senior IOS Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 8, 2022

This position reports to an Engineering Team Lead

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Take ownership, build and maintain our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.
  • Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift
  • Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.
  • Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.
  • Monitor and profile application performance.
  • Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.
  • Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.
  • Publish applications to the Apple App Store

The skills we need:

  • Strong programming fundamentals.
  • Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.
  • Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.
  • Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
  • Experience using GIT version control.
  • Experience developing in an Agile team environment
  • Be accountable, engaging and inventive.
  • Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.

Nice to have:

  • Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
  • Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
  • Any Android experience.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Information Technology or Computer Science Degree or equivalent of 6+ years relevant experience.
  • Minimum 6+ years of experience

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior IOS Software Engineer to join their team of experts. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity.

