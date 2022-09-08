Senior IOS Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

This position reports to an Engineering Team Lead

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Take ownership, build and maintain our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.

Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift

Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.

Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

Monitor and profile application performance.

Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.

Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.

Publish applications to the Apple App Store

The skills we need:

Strong programming fundamentals.

Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.

Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

Experience using GIT version control.

Experience developing in an Agile team environment

Be accountable, engaging and inventive.

Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.

Nice to have:

Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.

Any Android experience.

Qualifications & Experience:

Information Technology or Computer Science Degree or equivalent of 6+ years relevant experience.

Minimum 6+ years of experience

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior IOS Software Engineer to join their team of experts. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity.

