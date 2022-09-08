Senior IOS Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Who’s who in the tech space
This position reports to an Engineering Team Lead
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Take ownership, build and maintain our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce iOS application.
- Migrate the existing Objective C app to Swift
- Design, develop and test code written in Objective C/Swift.
- Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.
- Monitor and profile application performance.
- Take part in daily standup, with the ability manage time and workload effectively.
- Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS mobile application.
- Publish applications to the Apple App Store
The skills we need:
- Strong programming fundamentals.
- Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.
- Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles.
- Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
- Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
- Experience using GIT version control.
- Experience developing in an Agile team environment
- Be accountable, engaging and inventive.
- Work alongside a QA engineer regarding testing and product finalisation.
Nice to have:
- Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
- Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
- Any Android experience.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Information Technology or Computer Science Degree or equivalent of 6+ years relevant experience.
- Minimum 6+ years of experience
About The Employer:
Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior IOS Software Engineer to join their team of experts. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity.