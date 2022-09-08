Senior Java Software Engineer

Roles and Responsibilities: Technology & Architecture
- Construct, interpret and execute moderate to complex end to end system and program tests to verify correct operation of completed systems.
- Provide support and production standby post go live adhering to release methodology and technical change management procedures for all changes.
- Perform quality assurance on code, documents and test plans completed by less experienced developers to ensure these meet the required standards as well as to identify and implement learning opportunities.
- Scope plan, design and review end to end solutions against standards, methods and procedures, proposing enhancements and revisions as part of the broader Engineering community.
- Develop code, build, assemble, implement, test and perform data conversion for applications and ensure that processes are accurately documented. Perform system enhancements for the applications as required to ensure the delivery of functional, quality applications as required by business.
- Participate in the definition of complex, often abstract problems that extend across multiple business lines and functions through engagements with senior leaders and apply a creative approach to solving the problems which will address both technical and people or culture challenges simultaneously
- Develop fully functional applications across all platforms that are in line with current technologies and standards and publish them to the relevant platform to enhance the functioning and experience of employees.
- Develop specifications that support the design, coding, building, assembling, configuring, implementation, testing, data conversion as well as documentation and enhancements for the team and users of solutions.
- Adopt and adhere to suitable and agreed development methodologies and principles through work outputs and behaviours that enables continuous delivery and development across the production environment as well as ensuring effective collaboration with all colleagues and stakeholders in order to meet required targets and therefore deliver value to the customer.
- Produce specifications for systems functions, information flows, data loads, implementation strategy, phasing of development, requirements not met and alternatives considered.
- Strive to reach mature levels on the Continuum model by building own and team competence to work in a continuous delivery environment. Research and stay abreast of new development methodologies and contribute to maturing on the Continuum model.
- Manage work requirements effectively by contributing to the reprioritising of backlogs and reacting flexibly to changing demands, through effective use of resources, understanding of work complexity, size and technical requirements. Deliver against targets within every iteration as well as continuously striving to improve the quality of deliverables, therefore delivering the highest possible value to the customer.
- Develop tier coding, business layer coding, interface development, service development and ensure creation of stored procedures, etc. as applicable for the work package / project, understand the database concepts and write efficient queries, and ensure alignment to specifications, constraints, required standards, guidelines and best practices.
- Develop, complete and update all required documentation as per the scope, including guidelines and checklists for development and testing purposes.
- Prepare test cases for unit testing purposes, conduct unit testing and deploy code build in testing environment to ensure that errors are detected and resolved within service level timelines.