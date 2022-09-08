Senior Software Developer

Job Purpose:
1.Fats track existing and future strategic projects
2. SQL optimization
3. Partsfinder optimization
4. Emmomerce deployment and maintenance
Qualifications and or Experience:
- Dimploma/ Degree in programming
- Azure developer training
- .Net Developer
- .Net Framework (version 4 >)
- .Net Core
- WinForms
- MVC
- WebApi
- JSON
- SOAP
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- MS SQLBeneficial
- Xamarin
- Entity Framework
- SQL Views
- SQL Stored Procedures
- Azure Developer Associate
- Azure DevOps knowlegue
- SignalR
- WebSync (FrozenMountain)
- DevExpress
Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:
- Excellent Communication skills
- Analytic skills (Information processing)
- Interpersonal skills
- Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
- Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB
- Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.
- Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
- Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
- Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
- Outstanding organizing skills
- Ability to update and draft technical Documents.
- Attention to detail.
- Monitoring
- Record keeping and documentation
- Planned change control knowledge.
- Teamwork
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline orientated
- Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.
- Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.
- Implementation of network and security standards
- Proactive Monitoring
Desired Skills:
- communications
- analytical
- Programming
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company supplies the motor industry with spares
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund